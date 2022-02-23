Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed three bills to lower the costs of prescription drugs for Michiganders.
House Bills 4348, 4351 and 4352 are based on recommendations by Whitmer’s Prescription Drugs Task Force. The task force worked with health policy experts, bipartisan members of the legislature, and stakeholders to discuss solutions to lower the costs of prescription medications for Michigan families.
“I am proud to sign this bipartisan legislation that helps us lower the cost of prescription drugs,” Whitmer said. “For too long, unlicensed pharmacy benefit managers have been able to engage in practices that drive up costs for Michiganders whose lives and health depend on critical prescription drugs like insulin. This bill brings much-needed transparency to our healthcare system and is a testament to what we can do when we put Michiganders first. I am grateful for the work of my Prescription Drug Task Force for their recommendations and our legislative partners who joined with us to get this done.”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has an ongoing investigation into the practices of one of the three largest drug manufacturers in the United States and is seeking to use the Michigan Consumer Protection Act to investigate the role of drug companies in raising prices.
