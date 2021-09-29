Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills for the Fiscal Year 2022, which focus on infrastructure, health care, education, and the state’s economy.
Whitmer signed Senate Bill 82 and House Bill 4400 at Lansing Community College on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Combined with the K-12 school aid budget signed earlier this year, the total budget invests $70 billion in Michigan’s future.
The budget makes investments in the state’s economy, lowers the cost of childcare, invests in education for Michigan’s workforce, ensures affordable health care, and rebuilds bridges.
“This is a budget that puts Michiganders first. We are coming together to grow the middle class, support small businesses, and invest in our communities,” Whitmer said. “This is a comprehensive budget that builds on the school aid budget I signed this summer, which made the largest investment in K-12 education in Michigan history without raising taxes. The budget fully funds Michigan Reconnect and Futures For Frontliners, putting 167,000 people on a tuition-free path to higher education or skills training, fixes 100 crumbling bridges, expands low or no-cost childcare to 105,000 kids, replaces lead service lines in Benton Harbor and beyond, permanently raises hourly pay for direct care workers, puts $500 million into our rainy-day fund, and make additional investments to protect water and environment. The budget is a testament to what we can do when we work together. Now, we should continue in that spirit of collaboration to use the billions of federal dollars we have to help our families, communities, and small businesses thrive.”
The budget funds the Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners programs. They help Michiganders get a higher education or skills training, supporting the state's goal of having 60 percent of working-age adults earn a post-secondary education or skills training by 2030.
The investments are expected to help 167,000 Michiganders who have signed up for Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners. The funding for Reconnect will provide a tuition-free path to an in-demand industry certificate or associate degree for those 25 and older. Futures for Frontliners will pay for frontline workers to attend a local community college tuition-free.
The Going Pro program also benefited from the budget, which backs employer-based training grants to help workers earn industry-recognized credentials and certificates.
“Community colleges are a proud partner in the statewide effort to build a better Michigan,” said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, Mott Community College president. “As a community college president, I am extraordinarily grateful to Governor Whitmer and a bi-partisan majority in the Michigan Legislature for approving a nearly 5% increase in funding this year for our institutions, especially in these very challenging times. This bipartisan, forward-thinking commitment to higher education and skills training will make our state stronger and ready for the challenges of the future.”
The budget made 105,000 more children eligible for low or no-cost care and issued grants for childcare providers. It also delivers a one-time $1,000 bonus to childcare workers.
The $2.35 per hour raise for direct care workers has been made permanent. The budget also offers alternatives to traditional nursing homes for seniors and funds treatment for sickle cell disease. The Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies program also received support.
“The unprecedented and strategic investment in child care is a game-changer that will help parents get back to work, allow child care businesses to keep their doors open, address the low wages that have made it difficult to recruit and retain child care workers, and ultimately give children a high-quality early learning experience,” said Pat Sorenson, senior policy analyst at the Michigan League for Public Policy. “We are grateful for the leadership of the governor and the broad bipartisan support for child care in the legislature.”
Nearly 100 bridges in serious and critical condition will be repaired or replaced thanks to $196 million. This will also help local governments prepare for climate change and extreme weather, as well as fixes dams to mitigate flooding.
“It’s my intent to turn the eyes of the world back to Michigan and that will allow our communities and our retail industry to take it from there,” Sen. Ken Horn.
Horn prioritized skills training and economic development.
“In terms of our big job providers, at Nexteer, number one job provider, Covenant number two, we want to make sure that they’re finding a talented workforce to fill the empty slots that they have,” Horn said.
Horn echoed the cooperative effort of the budget and said his policy work down the road will focus on employment and housing programs, among others.
“Smith’s Bridge is vital to our community, for commuters, public safety forces and school bus drivers,” Ferrysburg Mayor Rebecca Hopp said. “I appreciate the governor following through on her pledge to commit funds to replace this lifeline and MDOT’s ongoing help and support for our community. The budget delivers on several key issues that matter most to families in Ferrysburg, including childcare, healthcare, skills training, and bridges. As an employee of the Ottawa County Careerline Tech Center, I know first-hand the importance of skilled trades. I am grateful to the legislature and the governor for coming together to get this done.”
Lead service lines in Benton Harbor will be replaced to provide safe drinking water with funds from the budget. The budget also supports the Emergency Drinking Water Fund to help Michigan address water emergencies.
“When we invest in the environment around us, we invest in peoples’ health. Our new budget does just that,” said Conan Smith, Michigan Environmental Council president and CEO. “It protects Michiganders by fortifying homes against climate change; by removing lead from our walls; and by keeping manure, PFAS and other contaminants out of our drinking water. Together, these investments provide a solid grounding for even bolder future actions.”
More state troopers and correction officers will be hired and trained from the investment. The budget also promises every trooper to be equipped with a body camera and provide funds for 911 system upgrades and training.
The largest one-time deposit ever has been placed in the state’s rainy-day fund with $500 million, bringing the total to the largest in the state's history with nearly $1.4 billion. This ensures Michigan has resources in place to prepare for potential crises, public health or otherwise.
A fiscally responsible clause has been enacted to help small businesses in Michigan with $200 million annually.
