Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2020-7 on Thursday, July 8.
This will direct the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) to start developing rules that will require implicit bias training for health professionals.
It will be part of the knowledge and skills needed for license, registration, and renewal of licenses and registrations.
Implicit bias training was one of the recommendations made by the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities.
Gov. Whitmer created it in response to the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on communities of color.
"There's no doubt that our front line health care workers like doctors and nurses have been the real heroes of this crisis, putting their lives on the line for us every day," Whitmer said. "COVID-19 has had a disparate impact on people of color due to a variety of factors, and we must do everything we can to address this disparity. The evidence shows that training in implicit bias can make a positive difference, so today we are taking action to help improve racial equity across Michigan's health care system. That’s why my staff has begun this kind of training and every member of my team, including me, will complete this type of training on an annual basis.”
During this year's State of the State Address, Gov. Whitmer called for implicit bias training for all healthcare and medical professionals to combat racism felt across the healthcare industry.
“The existing health disparities highlighted during the coronavirus pandemic have made it clear that there is more work to do to ensure people of color have the same access to the same quality of health care as everyone else,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist II, chair of the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities. “By providing awareness to health care workers on how to recognize and mitigate implicit bias, we can help them carry out their mission of providing the best health care to every patient they serve.”
COVID-19 is over four times more prevalent among Black Michiganders than among white Michiganders, according to the governor's office.
According to the National Healthcare Disparities Report, white patients received care of a higher quality than Black, Hispanic, Indigenous and Asian Americans.
“There is no question that our healthcare workers have risked their own lives and saved countless others during the COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “But the fact is that implicit bias exists, and studies show that it can have an impact on health outcomes. Every healthcare professional should be trained in implicit bias so that we can make sure everyone, regardless of their race or ethnicity, has access to the highest quality care.”
Under Executive Directive 2020-7, LARA is required is consult relevant stakeholders in the medical profession, in state government and elsewhere in the community by Nov. 1 to help determine goals and concerns under the new rules.
