Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive on Aug. 4 strengthening enforcement of COVID-19 orders.
Executive Directive 2020-08 directs state departments and autonomous agency heads to review allocation of their resources to ensure enforcement of COVID-19 related laws is a priority.
That includes limitations on capacity and the requirement to wear a mask when entering a Michigan business, the state said.
Cases of COVID-19 have risen in the state from a rolling seven-day average of about 15 cases per million in mid-June to about 50 cases per million in late July, the state said.
"Without effective enforcement, Michigan will move backwards, causing individuals, businesses, and the economy to suffer. The governor’s directive therefore requires state departments and agencies to ensure that enforcement of COVID-19-related laws receives the priority that fighting a pandemic demands," the state said.
Directors and agency heads should assign elevated priority to enforcement of COVID-19 related laws in establishments where transmission is well-documented, including nursing homes, meat processing plants, and agricultural housing, the state said.
“Ensuring these executive orders are enforced across the state will protect Michigan families, small businesses, and the first responders on the front lines of this crisis,” Whitmer said. “This fight is not over yet. During the month of July we saw an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in every region of the state. By allocating the appropriate and needed resources, we can continue to save lives and ensure we don’t have to move backward.”
