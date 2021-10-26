Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive directive on Tuesday to state departments and agencies in an effort to expedite the ordering and distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccinations for children in Michigan.
“Today, we’re taking action to keep our kids safe from COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “The Michigan-made Pfizer vaccine is safe, effective, free, and expected to be approved for Michiganders between 5 and 11-years-old. This is a game-changer for our kids that will protect them as they continue to learn in-person in the classroom this school year, participate in extracurricular activities, or see friends and family this holiday season. My directive today ensures equitable, expedited distribution of the vaccines. Parents should sign up to protect their kids.”
The executive directive expedites the administration of pediatric vaccinations by:
• Requiring the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to take all appropriate action to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccination is available to all children in Michigan as soon as they are eligible to receive the vaccine.
• Encouraging all pediatric vaccination providers to enroll as COVID-19 vaccine providers, including by educating pediatricians and family practice providers about eligibility, barriers to access, and the importance of pediatric vaccination.
• Promoting vaccination in settings that facilitate ease of access, including by working with child and adolescent health centers serving grades K-12, federal qualified health centers, pharmacies, local health departments, and community clinics.
• Promoting equity in accessibility of pediatric vaccination, considering barriers to access presented by geography, income, age, race, ethnicity, primary language, or disability status.
The directive also requires the state of Michigan to regularly report the proportion of children ages 5 to 11 who have been vaccinated.
Based on data provided by Pfizer, the vaccine was shown to be nearly 91 percent effective during clinical trials at preventing symptomatic disease from COVID-19 the 5 to 11-year-old age group.
The state of Michigan has pre-ordered 287,700 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric coronavirus vaccine to ensure a supply is quickly available when approval is granted.
“Being able to vaccinate children ages 5-11 with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine brings us hope and also an opportunity to urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “We know these vaccines work. Vaccines are our way out of the pandemic, and now 825,000 children in our state are now eligible to be protected.”
Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine. For up-to-date news on COVID-19, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
COVID-19 vaccine locations can be found at Vaccines.gov.
