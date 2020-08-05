Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order creating the Black Leadership Advisory Council.
Whitmer also signed an executive directive recognizing racism as a public health crisis.
The directive asks the MDHHS to make health equity a major goal and requires state employees to go through implicit bias training.
“These past several months have been difficult for all of us, but they have been especially tough for Black and Brown people who for generations have battled the harms caused by a system steeped in persistent inequalities. These are the same inequities that have motivated so many Americans of every background to confront the legacy of systemic racism that has been a stain on our state and nation from the beginning,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “That is why, today, we take the much-needed and long-overdue step of recognizing racism as a public health crisis. It is only after we have fully defined the injustice that we can begin to take steps to replace it with a greater system of justice that enables all Michiganders to pursue their fullest dreams and potential.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed, confirmed and highlighted the deadly nature of pre-existing caused by systemic racism, according to the Governor’s Office.
The Black Leadership Advisory Council will be included among a set of diverse ethnic commissions within the state of Michigan.
Although African Americans are the largest racial minority in the state, this Council is the first of its kind in Michigan to elevate Black leaders and representatives.
“Implicit, unconscious bias exists within each of us, and as public servants we have a duty to understand how our bias can impact the lives of others,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I am committed to leading by example and making sure state government is a model for equality, understanding, and fairness.”
The Governor’s Office says the council will:
- Identifying state laws, or gaps in state law, that create or perpetuate inequities, with the goal of promoting economic growth and wealth equity for the Black community.
- Collaborating with the governor’s office and the Black community to promote legislation and regulation that ensures equitable treatment of all Michiganders, and seeks to remedy structural inequities in this state.
- Serving as a resource for community groups on issues, programs, sources of funding, and compliance requirements within state government in order to benefit and advance the interests of the Black community.
- Promoting the cultural arts within the Black community through coordinated efforts, advocacy, and collaboration with state government.
- Providing other information or advice or taking other actions as requested by the governor.
Flint Mayor Neeley applauded the governor’s actions during her press conference on August 5.
"These actions outlined today by Governor Whitmer will have a transformative impact on our state. We are blessed to have a governor who is willing to hear us, march with us, and use her office to build a better, more equal world."Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
