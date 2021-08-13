Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive directive on Friday to health departments and agencies to move as fast as possible to administer an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to protect vulnerable Michigan residents.
The additional dose is going to long-term facilities within the state and Whitmer is encouraging all eligible Michiganders to get an additional dose to protect themselves. This comes after the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices approved an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people 12 years old or older who have a compromised immune system.
“Throughout the pandemic, our top priority has been protecting those who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, including older Michiganders, residents in long-term care facilities, and immunocompromised individuals,” Whitmer said. “When vaccines first became available, we ensured that 100 percent of residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities had first dibs at the safe and effective vaccines. Now, it’s important that we continue to prioritize these Michiganders by rushing an additional dose to those who need it the most.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are working with providers to make additional dose available to residents with compromised immune systems. Additional doses will be available for anyone who is eligible on Saturday, Aug. 14.
“MDHHS remains committed to ensuring that anyone who is eligible gets the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS Director. “The vaccine has been proven highly effective and safe, however, as we deal with variants it is important for those of us who are immunocompromised to receive another dose.”
Anyone looking to receive an additional dose should attempt to get the same vaccine as before. These booster shots are currently not recommended for the public.
COVID-19 vaccine locations can be found here: Vaccines.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.