Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Wednesday, July 29 allowing colleges and universities across the state to convert large spaces for instruction without approval or inspection.
Executive Order 2020-159 amends the fire code to allow this during the state of emergency.
“Our college students and educators have made tremendous sacrifices over the past four months to protect each other from the spread of COVID-19. When it comes to instruction in the fall, Michigan’s colleges and universities are working tirelessly to provide a safe environment for students and staff,” Whitmer said. “I am committed to doing everything in my power to remove barriers for individuals, business and schools to fight COVID-19. This order will make it easier for our colleges and universities to educate Michigan’s college students in the most safe and efficient way by ensuring everyone can maintain safe physical distancing.”
Under the order, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs will issue further guidance governing temporary approval of the use of a space as an instructional facility, the state said.
