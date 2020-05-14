Governor Whitmer signed an executive order on May 14 expanding telehealth options for Michiganders by authorizing and encouraging healthcare providers to use these services when appropriate.
The order says the healthcare provider needs consent from the patients.
“Telehealth provides a way for patients to safely consult with their doctor and receive health care services while continuing to practice social distancing and limit potential exposure to COVID-19,” Governor Whitmer said. “This Executive Order ensures Michiganders who need health care during this ongoing pandemic can still receive care while staying safer at home.”
The order states that many healthcare services including mental health care, drug treatment and home health services may be provided via telehealth.
The order also says insurance carriers must cover virtual check-ins and e-visits.
