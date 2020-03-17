Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-13 which temporarily lifts regulatory requirements on hospitals and care facilities and helps ensure an adequate number of health care providers available to patients during the spread of COVID-19.
The executive order goes into effect immediately through Wednesday, April 15 at 11:59 p.m.
Under the executive order, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) may take steps to ensure more people receive care.
Executive Order 2020-13 grants LARA and MDHHS authority to waive or defer certain requirements in order to expedite the process of bringing additional care facilities online during the COVID-19 emergency.
Whitmer said the order also empowers LARA to ensure an adequate supply of care providers during the emergency by granting the department additional flexibility in its decisions about licensing, registration, and workflow requirements.
“This is a crisis unlike any we’ve seen before, and we must do everything we can to ensure care for the most people,” Whitmer said. “This executive order will help expand capacity so more people can access the care they need while we work to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. I will continue to work quickly with our partners in state government and with hospitals and care facilities to protect Michigan families.”
“Governor Whitmer is working around the clock with state government officials and our partners in the health care industry to ensure access to care for Michiganders,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “This executive order will help us meet that goal and help people across the state access the care they need. It’s a critical step at a time when we need all hands on deck to address this crisis.”
