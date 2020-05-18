Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order expanding worker protections on Monday, May 18.
Executive order 2020-91 requires all businesses to adhere to strict safety guidelines to protect their workers, their patrons, and their communities from infection, the state said in a press release.
“The vast majority of Michigan businesses are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, but we must do more to ensure Michiganders are safe at work,” Whitmer said. “This executive order, and the Director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety, will help ensure employers take the needed measures to protect workers and customers from the spread of COVID-19. I will continue to work around the clock with LEO Director Donofrio and my partners in health care, business, and labor to ensure protections for every Michigan worker.”
Businesses that resume in-person work must develop a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and make it available to employees and customers by June 1, under the order.
“We’re grateful to Gov. Whitmer for taking action today to save lives and hold down the spread of this awful virus,” said Ron Bieber, President of the Michigan AFL-CIO. “It’s not right to force people back to work without making sure they’re kept safe. Anyone returning to work should know they’ll be safe in their workplace, and our state should be acting to hold bad actors accountable. We’ll continue to work with the Michigan Economic Recovery Council and with all our affiliates to make sure that guidelines are clear and consistent to keep everyone safe at work, and that families aren’t in danger when folks return home.”
Businesses must also provide COVID-19 training to employees.
Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement on workplace safety during COVID-19:
“I know many businesses and workers are eager to get back to work. This executive order provides a roadmap of how to do that in a way that prioritizes the health and safety of Michiganders first. COVID-19 has changed how we must think about workplace safety. Because every worker in every industry across this state is impacted by the threat of this virus, we must work with our businesses to educate them on their responsibilities and then we must be diligent in ensuring that they abide by them. No one should feel unsafe at work. The Department of Attorney General takes its role in helping to protect worker safety very seriously.”
