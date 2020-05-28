Governor Whitmer signed an executive order on May 28 extending the deadline for Michigan residents to pay back taxes and avoid foreclosure on their properly to June 29.
“As we slowly and safely begin reopening our economy it’s critical homeowners don’t have to fear losing their home during a global health pandemic,” Governor Whitmer said. “This Executive Order gives homeowners some peace of mind as we continue to flatten the COVID-19 curve.”
The deadline was previously extended until May 29.
You can view the order here.
