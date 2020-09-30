Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-191 on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The order maintains protections for the state's most vulnerable populations living in congregate settings and staff by taking into consideration recommendations from the governor's Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force, Whitmer's office said.
“From day one, I have taken action to protect both seniors and staff in long-term care facilities from COVID-19. We know this virus is a killer that preys on our most vulnerable citizens,” Whitmer said. “That’s why we have been working around the clock to protect our seniors and aggressively following CDC guidance to limit the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes. I signed an order months ago requiring testing for all residents and staff and new residents, and my administration has helped get nursing homes thousands of tests. Federal leadership on this issue has been absent, which is why I created a nursing home task force to ensure Michigan at least has coordinated and steady leadership on this critical issue. We still need the president to do the right thing and develop a national strategy to protect our families, frontline workers, and our most vulnerable populations from COVID-19.”
The executive order maintains the strong infection control protocols in nursing homes Whitmer put in place at the beginning of the crisis.
It also protects residents from eviction and employees from retaliatory action for staying home when exhibiting symptoms, Whitmer's office said.
The order also requires enhanced transparency and communications from nursing homes, expanding notification requirements for positive cases to include legal guardians, health proxies, prospective staff and residents.
"In order to improve resident well-being, the order lifts the previous prohibition on communal dining and instead requires both communal dining and group activities to be conducted consistent with CMS and DHHS guidance," Whitmer's office said.
You can view the executive order here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.