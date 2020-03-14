Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on March 14 that clarified the restrictions into care facilities and juvenile justice facilities in the state.
Effective immediately, all healthcare facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities must prohibit any visitors that are not necessary for the provision of medical care, the support of activities of daily living, or the exercise of power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for an individual under the facility’s care.
Additionally, visitors will not be let in if they are not a parent, foster parent, or guardian of an individual 21 years old or younger who is under the facility’s care.
Other exceptions for visitors include visiting an individual under the facility’s care that is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care and visiting under exigent circumstances or for the purpose of performing official governmental functions.
The restrictions will remain until April 5 at 5 p.m.
“We are taking every measure we can to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and protect Michigan families,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is a hard time for families, and we will continue to put their health and safety first when making these decisions. I also want to remind everyone to continue doing everything they can at an individual level to protect themselves and their families, like washing their hands and practicing social distancing. We will get through this together.”
