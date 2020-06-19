Gov. Whitmer signed an executive order on June 19 that reestablished the Michigan Statewide Independent Living Council which ensures compliance with current requirements under federal law and strengthen working relationships among the council and entities providing services to individuals with disabilities and those in independent living centers.
“Living with a disability in no way diminishes a person’s right to live independently, enjoy self-determination, make choices, contribute to society and pursue a meaningful career,” Governor Whitmer said. “I’m reestablishing the Michigan Statewide Independent Living Council to ensure Michiganders with disabilities can enjoy full inclusion and integration in the economic, political, social, cultural and educational institutions of our society.”
The council will be made up of 11 voting members appointed by the governor including:
- One director of a center for independent living chosen by the directors of centers for independent living within this state.
- One individual representing parents or guardians of individuals with disabilities.
- One individual representing advocates of, and for, individuals with disabilities.
- One individual representing organizations that provide services for individuals with disabilities, including, but not limited to, private businesses.
- Seven other residents of this state, including residents who represent the underserved or tribal communities.
The Council will also include five non-voting ex officio members appointed by the governor which represent a designated state entity and representatives from state agencies providing services for individuals with disabilities.
If you are interested in applying for the Michigan Statewide Independent Living Council, you can apply here.
