Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two new executive orders on Monday, July 13.
Executive Orders 2020-148 and 2020-149 extend COVID-19 adaptation in long-term care facilities to protect residents and staff, and extend existing safety measures - including two hours a week of reserved shopping time for vulnerable populations - to protect consumers and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies, the state said.
“The frontline workers across the state have been the heroes of this pandemic and we must do everything we can to protect both them and our most vulnerable Michiganders," Whitmer said. “This virus is still widespread and poses a real danger to our families, and these extensions will be crucial in protecting both frontline workers, customers and our most vulnerable populations. I urge each and every one of us to do our part through physical distancing and masking up to help fight COVID-19.”
Executive Order 2020-148 maintains the protocols in nursing homes that Whitmer put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. It protects residents from eviction and employees from discriminatory action for staying home when exhibiting symptoms, the governor's office said.
"Under the order, a long-term care facility is required to take specific precautions when a resident exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 — including informing employees of the facility. The order also requires nursing homes to use reasonable efforts to create dedicated units for residents affected by COVID-19. To ensure these units provide a safe environment that can meet the medical needs of COVID-19-affected residents, the order clarifies that nursing homes that create such units must provide adequate PPE to the direct care employees responsible for staffing the units and implement reliable and effective infection procedures," Whitmer's office said.
The order has been extended through Aug. 10.
Executive Order 2020-149 has also been extended through Aug. 10. That order extends the following health and safety rules for grocery stores and pharmacies:
- Grocery stores and pharmacies must allocate at least two hours per week of shopping time for vulnerable populations.
- If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the business must notify other employees without infringing on private health information.
- Grocery stores and pharmacies must offer accommodations to vulnerable employees, such as low-risk assignments or a leave of absence.
