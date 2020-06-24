Gov. Whitmer signed multiple house bills on June 24 that increase the access to healthcare for Michigan residents through telehealth and remote patient monitoring services.
The bills require health insurance companies and healthcare services to cover telemedicine visits without requiring in-person visits.
The governor also signed Senate Bill 940 into law that delays the principal residence exemption application deadline under certain circumstances related to the COVID-19 state of emergency.
“I was pleased to sign bills today that will increase access to healthcare in Michigan by ensuring that telemedicine and remote patient monitoring services will be covered by insurers and by Medicaid,” said Governor Whitmerin her signing letter to the Legislature. “These bills codify significant pieces of Executive Order 2020-86, which broadly expanded access to telemedicine as part of Michigan’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the virtues of telemedicine are not unique to this moment, so Michiganders will benefit from reduced costs, increased accessibility, and lower transmission rates of infectious diseases at the doctor’s office for years to come.”
