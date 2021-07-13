New legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will regulate The intoxicate delta-8 THC, a substance that is sold untested and unregulated in convenience stores, gas stores, and tobacco and smoke shops across the state.
Starting on October 11, products that were available for sale to anyone of all ages by businesses that can’t sell licensed adult-use or medical marijuana products will be covered by state law and regulated by the state’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency.
The legislation also updates definitions of products made from cannabis so that all substances will be tested through the MRA’s statewide monitoring system and tracked through the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system.
“This package of bills continues to show Michigan is the model for the nation in regard to protecting its residents and making sure that those who consume marijuana products do so in a safe manner,” Whitmer said. “I am glad to see Michigan continuing to lead on the implementation and regulation of a safe, secure marijuana industry, which has already brought tens of millions of dollars in new tax revenue to the state, as well as thousands of well-paying jobs.”
House Bill 4745 will also allow telemedicine for Michigan residents participating in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Program.
HB 4745 was sponsored by Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Twp., and a copy can be found here.
More information about delta-8 is available on the MRA website here.
“The team at the MRA has always been committed to transparency and forward thinking and this was once again the case regarding delta-8,” said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo. “We were proud to work with legislators and industry stakeholders to pro-actively address this issue and move an untested, unlicensed intoxicating synthetic product into our licensed and regulated system.”
