Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced an executive order closing indoor service at bars across much of the lower peninsula to fight COVID-19.
Only regions six and eight are exempt from the order, which is the Upper Peninsula and the Traverse City regions.
The order closes indoor service at bars, but keeps outdoor services open.
The new order comes after every region in the state has seen an uptick in cases, according to Whitmer.
The order goes into effect at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1.
Nearly 25% of diagnoses in June were of people ages 20 to 29, up from roughly 16% in May. Whitmer said evidence shows young people may be driving the new phase of the pandemic.
Bars were specifically targeted in the order because they are "often crowded, indoors and poorly ventilated."
“Bars will not have to close down completely, but may still offer outdoor seating and use creative methods like cocktails-to-go in hopes that we can bring our numbers down,” Whitmer said. “I am hopeful providing options for cocktails-to-go and expanded social districts will ensure these businesses can remain open and Michiganders can safely and responsibly enjoy their summer outdoors.”
This comes after at least 138 people tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Harper's a popular bar in East Lansing.
The governor’s order applies to establishments with on-premises retailer liquor licenses that earn more than 70% of their gross receipts from alcohol sales. Meaning, most brewpubs, distilleries and vineyards can keep their indoor spaces open.
The order is aimed at traditional bars, nightclubs, and strip clubs.
“Following recent outbreaks tied to bars, I am taking this action today to slow the spread of the virus and keep people safe," Whitmer said. "If we want to be in a strong position to reopen schools for in-person classroom instruction this fall, then we need to take aggressive action right now to ensure we don’t wipe out all the progress we have made.”
The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association said this executive order "Will close many bars forever."
“The governor has effectively hurt every local small-town bar in the state – establishments that aren’t the bad actors,” MLBA Executive Director Scott Ellis said. “Instead of focusing on problem bars or problem areas, she’s going to kill businesses that are abiding by all of the rules and still struggling to survive. It seems like 70 was chosen as an arbitrary percentage that holds no validity in terms of safety.”
