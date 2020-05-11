Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-80, which continues to allow certain state administrative hearings to be held by video conference or phone in place of in-person hearings.
Whitmer said the order is effective immediately and remains in effect through June 8, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.
“By extending this executive order, we help ensure Michigan can continue to flatten the curve while allowing certain agencies and commissions to conduct their important work remotely during this ongoing crisis,” Whitmer said. “I continue to urge all Michiganders to work together and do their part so we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of everyone in our state.”
According to Whitmer, Executive Order 2020-80 continues to permit the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, Unemployment Insurance Agency, and other administrative hearings to be held by video conference or phone in place of in-person hearings. She said the order also temporarily allows e-signatures in place of written signatures on related documents.
To read Executive Order 2020-80, click here.
