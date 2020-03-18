Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-14, extending the deadline for Michigan residents to pay back taxes and avoid foreclosure on their property during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Executive Order 2020-14 will move the tax foreclosure deadline from March 31, 2020, to May 29, 2020, or 30 days after the state of emergency declared in Executive Order 2020-4 is terminated, whichever comes first.
The order takes affect immediately.
“This executive order will give families struggling to make ends meet real and immediate relief from the pressure of having their home foreclosed on while trying to focus on the health and safety of their loved ones,” Whitmer said. “This order is the latest in a series of steps to protect the public, slow the spread of COVID-19 and give families comfort during these uncertain times.”
“We want all Michiganders to focus on staying healthy and making smart choices to help avoid the spread of COVID-19,” said Jeff Donofrio, director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “The last thing families and seniors should have to worry about during this global health pandemic is losing their home, which is why this commonsense executive order will give homeowners some peace of mind.”
