Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-79, which lifts certain requirements of the application process for young Michiganders to obtain a work permit.
Whitmer signed the order on Monday, May 11. It is effective immediately and extends until June 8, 2020.
Whitmer said young Michiganders constitute an important part of the summer workforce, especially because the COVID-19 pandemic requires that many workers stay home when experiencing symptoms or because they are part of a vulnerable population.
According to Whitmer, a result of her previous order to close schools for the remainder of the school year, obtaining the proper documentation from school personnel is difficult and therefore it is necessary to lift requirements to ensure youth can obtain summer work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Michigan’s young people are an essential part of the state’s workforce and making sure they have an opportunity to acquire the proper permit and help fight COVID-19 is vital,” Whitmer said. “This executive order will lift some requirements to ensure those opportunities for them.”
The order suspends the requirements of the Youth Employment Standards Act to allow work permits to be mailed, emailed, faxed, or sent via the web rather than the previously required in-person submission.
To view Executive Order 2020-79, click here.
