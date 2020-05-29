Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to extend protections for consumers, grocery store employees and vulnerable residents.
Executive order 2020-109 extends the following safety guidelines:
- Customers who can medically tolerate a face covering must wear one when entering a grocery store or pharmacy.
- Grocery stores and pharmacies must allocate at least two hours per week of shopping time for vulnerable populations.
- If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the business must notify other employees without infringing on private health information.
The order remains in effect through June 26.
“We’ve made great strides in flattening the COVID-19 curve in Michigan, thanks to the dedicated men and women on the front lines of this pandemic. These executive orders will help us continue to protect Michiganders from the spread of this virus by protecting our most vulnerable residents and employees and customers at grocery stores and pharmacies,” Whitmer said. “I encourage all Michiganders to wear a face mask when they are out in public to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can safely reopen our economy.”
