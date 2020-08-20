Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the return-to-learn bills on Thursday, Aug. 20.
The bills were passed by the state House and Senate last week.
The bill package outlines new, more flexible instructional requirements for the 2020-2021 school year, the Governor's Office said.
“Over the past week, we have taken crucial steps to help Michigan schools and families navigate the new school year. Alongside this bipartisan agreement, I announced nearly $65 million in federal funding to help give students, parents, educators, and support staff the resources they need to provide the best and most safe education possible,” Whitmer said. “These bills will help schools implement their comprehensive safety plans going into the 2020-21 school year. I am proud of this bipartisan package and will continue working with everyone who wants to ensure our schools are safe during COVID-19. These are great steps, but we will need a comprehensive bipartisan plan and funding from the federal government. It is time the Republicans in Congress to do their part to protect families and students across the country.”
The bills outline a new COVID-19 learning plan that is intended to help school districts adapt their programs to safely respond to the pandemic.
Districts are required to submit their plans to the state that outline the district's educational goals and a description of how instruction will be delivered.
"As districts develop their plans they are required to work with their local health departments and employees to develop district wide guidelines and key metrics from local data. COVID-19 learning plans must be submitted to its ISD or authorizing body by Oct. 1," the Governor's Office said.
