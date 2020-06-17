Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed executive orders Wednesday to help workers during the pandemic.
Executive Order 2020-125 ensures prison workers are eligible for Worker’s Compensation for personal injuries as a result of COVID-19.
This includes corrections officers, medical staff and cafeteria workers.
“The men and women who work at correctional facilities across our state should be able to report for work knowing they will be covered under Michigan’s Workers’ Disability Compensation Act if they are injured or disabled as a result of COVID-19, and this executive order ensures they are eligible for that much-needed coverage,” Whitmer said.
Executive order 2020-126 extends protections for grocery store employees and consumers.
It extends the following guidelines:
- Customers who can medically tolerate a face covering must wear one when entering a grocery store or pharmacy.
- Grocery stores and pharmacies must allocate at least two hours per week of shopping time for vulnerable populations.
- If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the business must notify other employees without infringing on private health information.
“Michigan has emerged as a national leader in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is more work to do to protect families from this virus. This executive order will help us continue to protect employees and customers at grocery stores and pharmacies,” Whitmer said.
This order stay in effect until July 15.
