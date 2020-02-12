Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sat down with "Captain America" star Chris Evans on Sunday, Feb. 9.
She sat down with Evans for "A Starting Point," which is the website he is launching later this year.
Evans plans to interview politicians about different issues impacting the country.
The interview took place in Washington, D.C.
Whitmer described it as "a MARVELous day."
