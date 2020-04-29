A spokesperson for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has confirmed that residential and commercial construction will resume on May 7.
Earlier this week Whitmer said construction would be the next sector to restart in Michigan.
The move comes as the state looks to start loosening stay-at-home restrictions, which are currently set to continue through May 15.
