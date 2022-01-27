Gov. Gretchen Whitmer started her Post-State of the State Tour in Flint on Thursday.
Whitmer reviewed the main proposals of her speech that included cutting taxes for seniors and working-class families, lowering the cost of electric cars and insulin, and expanding access to mental health.
“During my State of the State, I put forward proposals to cut taxes for seniors and working families, lower costs on insulin and electric vehicles, and expand access to mental health,” Whitmer said. “In Flint, I look forward to meeting with Michiganders and getting their input as I prepare my budget proposal. I will work with anyone to keep delivering on the kitchen-table issues and putting Michiganders first. Together, we build a bright future.”
Whitmer’s proposals from Wednesday’s speech include:
- Phasing out the retirement tac to save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year.
- Raising the EITC to save 730,000 Michigan residents an average of nearly $3,000 through their combined federal and state refund.
- Working with legislation to lower the cost of insulin.
- Proposing a $2,500 electric car rebate for families to build on the $7,500 federal electric vehicle credit and lower the cost of an electric vehicle by about $10,000.
- Expanding the Michigan Loan Repayment Program to increase access for mental health professionals.
Whitmer also plans to keep fixing Michigan roads with the right materials and mix. Since being in office, Michigan has repaired rebuilt, or rehabilitated 13,198 lane miles of road and 903 bridges in every region of the state, according to the governor’s office.
