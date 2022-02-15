Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in mid-Michigan Tuesday to highlight her 2023 state budget proposal.
She joined business and local leaders to breakdown how it will help Michiganders. The historic multi-billion-dollar budget is fueled by a surplus in funds and federal relief dollars.
Whitmer put forth the priorities from her newly unveiled 2023 budget at the UA Local Union 85 in Saginaw.
"We crafted this budget with an eye toward 'what does the future in Michigan look like?' and 'how do we make this a state where everyone has a path to prosperity and there's real opportunity for everyone in this state?'" Whitmer said.
The grand total of more than $74 billion dollars is the largest budget ever.
"The general fall back is that's a lot of money. It is. It is. But we've got partnership from Washington DC, we've got an opportunity in front of us, and an enormous need, and that's why we gotta focus on prioritizing the things that really are gonna endure to people's benefit," Whitmer said.
Also joining the governor, local 85's Justin Pomerville. The union appreciates the pension tax benefits.
"In your state of the state address, the, the repeal of the pension tax was probably my retired members, obviously, but my members as a whole biggest focus and that was just, a promise and I think it's safe to say the campaign promises were made and they were kept," Pomerville said.
Besides tax rebates, the budget also allocates one and a half billion dollars for schoolteacher and staff bonuses over the next four years.
"The legislature is just starting to read through the budget now, they will have different ideas, that's how this process works, and eventually we'll have some negotiations. But at this point I really stand by this budget. It's informed by science and meets the needs of Michiganders and that's what a budget should do," Whitmer said.
Whitmer also proposed about a $1 billion increase to the state transportation budget, split between state and federal funds.
