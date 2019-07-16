Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says state contracts worth at least $250,000 will need the approval of a board, a tighter threshold than the $500,000 floor set by her predecessor's administration last year.
The State Administrative Board made the change Tuesday, effectively immediately.
The board will review most contracts valued at $250,000 or greater. Gov. Rick Snyder's administration had loosened the threshold from $250,000 to $500,000 in 2018.
Whitmer, a Democrat, says the move "is an important step to hold our state to a higher standard and earn back the public's trust."
The seven-member board includes the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer, state superintendent and transportation director.
State departments will not need board approval for contracts under $250,000.
