Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has strengthened her executive order requiring residents to wear masks while in indoor public spaces.
The order also requires residents to wear masks in crowded outdoor spaces.
The new order, Executive Order 2020-153, was signed on Friday, July 17. It states businesses may not assume an unmasked customer cannot medically tolerate a face covering.
The new order also requires public safety officers to wear a face covering unless doing so would interfere in the performance of their responsibilities.
The executive order also states voters are not required to wear a mask at a polling place, but it is strongly encouraged.
“Wearing a mask is the right thing to do to protect our families, our businesses, and our economy,” Whitmer said. “If everyone in Michigan masks up, we can save thousands of lives and put ourselves in a better position to send our kids back to school in the fall. For the safety of our loved ones and our dedicated first responders on the front lines: mask up, Michigan.”
The requirement to wear a face covering does not apply to people who are the following:
- Younger than 5-years-old;
- Cannot medically tolerate a face covering;
- Are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment;
- Are exercising when wearing a face covering would interfere in the activity; or
- Are at a polling place for purposes of voting in an election.
