Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order suspending the April 1 requirement for lower vapor pressure gasoline.
The order takes effect immediately and expires at the end of April.
"To ensure the health and safety of the public, gasoline supplies must remain available to support essential functions during the COVID-19 pandemic. This public health emergency has caused an unexpected oversupply of higher volatility gasoline, which is occupying bulk fuel storage systems and preventing many distributors from shifting their supplies to lower volatility gasoline that meets vapor pressure requirements for sale in Michigan beginning April 1, 2020," the state said in a press release on Monday, March 30.
If you suspect problems at the pump, you are encouraged to contact MDARD's 24-hour hotline at 1-800-MDA-FUEL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.