Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took actions on Friday, Nov. 13 to shut down Line 5, the controversial pipeline that runs through the Straits of Mackinac.
Whitmer and Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger notified Enbridge the 1953 easement allowing it to operate dual pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac to transport petroleum is being revoked and terminated.
Whitmer and Eichinger also filed a lawsuit asking the Ingham County Circuit Court to recognize the validity of this action.
"The state is revoking the easement for violation of the public trust doctrine, given the unreasonable risk that continued operation of the dual pipelines poses to the Great Lakes. Moreover, the state is terminating the easement based on Enbridge’s persistent and incurable violations of the easement’s terms and conditions," Whitmer's office said.
Enbridge must cease operations of the pipelines by May of 2021.
“Here in Michigan, the Great Lakes define our borders, but they also define who we are as people. Enbridge has routinely refused to take action to protect our Great Lakes and the millions of Americans who depend on them for clean drinking water and good jobs. They have repeatedly violated the terms of the 1953 easement by ignoring structural problems that put our Great Lakes and our families at risk,” Whitmer said. “Most importantly, Enbridge has imposed on the people of Michigan an unacceptable risk of a catastrophic oil spill in the Great Lakes that could devastate our economy and way of life. That’s why we’re taking action now, and why I will continue to hold accountable anyone who threatens our Great Lakes and fresh water.”
The Great Lakes make up 21 percent of the world's fresh surface water and provide drinking water to 48 million people. In addition, the lakes support 1.3 million jobs that generate $82 billion in wages annually across the U.S., Whitmer's office said.
An oil spill in the Great Lakes would be detrimental, Whitmer's office said.
“After spending more than 15 months reviewing Enbridge’s record over the last 67 years, it is abundantly clear that today’s action is necessary. Enbridge’s historic failures and current non-compliance present too great a risk to our Great Lakes and the people who depend upon them,” Eichinger. said “Our number one priority is protecting the Great Lakes and we will continue to work with our partners across Michigan in pursuit of that objective.”
The action taken on Nov. 13 does not restrict Enbridge from continuing to seek the necessary legal approvals to construct a tunnel.
“I commend Gov. Whitmer and Director Eichinger for their forceful actions today to address the grave threat posed by Enbridge’s unlawful operation of its pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “With the steps they took today, Gov. Whitmer and Director Eichinger are making another clear statement that Line 5 poses a great risk to our state, and it must be removed from our public waterways. The arguments they are making to revoke the easement based on the public trust align with those outlined in my office’s pending lawsuit in Ingham County Circuit Court which seeks to shut down Line 5 to avoid an environmental catastrophe. Because Enbridge has repeatedly violated the terms of its easement, including its duty to exercise due care for protecting public and private rights, termination of the easement is also appropriate and provides another reason to shut down Line 5. I am pleased to support the Governor and the DNR by filing a new lawsuit today that asks the Ingham County Circuit Court to uphold their actions and enforce them. Simply put, Michigan law requires that the pipelines be shut down and the Notice provides a timely and orderly process for achieving that.”
TV5 has reached out to Enbridge for a response.
