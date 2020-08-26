Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced in that the Michigan Women’s Commission (MWC) will move from the Department of Civil Rights to the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO).
Whitmer feels that placing the Women’s Commission in LEO will enhance the capacity of both entities to address the economic issues Michigan women face every day.
“From day one of my administration, I have made a commitment to building a stronger, more equitable state. And we can't call Michigan a home for opportunity unless Michigan women are afforded the same opportunities to be successful,” Whitmer said. “After speaking with women across the state, it’s clear that the economic issues we face, including pay equity, available and affordable childcare, paid parental leave, and the need for more women in leadership roles can best be addressed by the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and the Michigan Women’s Commission working directly together. When this group of leaders collaborates, we can help ensure women across Michigan are treated with the same dignity and respect as their male counterparts, no matter their race, socioeconomic status, or sexual orientation.”
According to Whitmer, during a series of conversations facilitated by the Michigan Women’s Commission across this state, the women of Michigan expressed directly to her that economic security is the biggest barrier to achieving gender equity. From these conversations, she said the Commission outlined their 2020-21 priorities which will work to achieve economic security.
To address these goals, Michigan women overwhelmingly cite pay equity, available and affordable childcare, paid parental leave, and the need for more women and a more diverse group of women in leadership roles in government, business, academia, and nonprofits as priorities.
"Michigan women have told us time and time again that in order to achieve gender equity we need pay equity, affordable and accessible childcare, and more women in leadership,” said Cheryl Bergman, MWC Executive Director. “The Commission listened to these women and is proud to take this next step with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. I am confident that by working together we can unlock opportunities, uplift women in leadership, address pay equity head-on, and work hand in hand to move Michigan closer to gender equity.”
“This is a significant step forward for both LEO and the Commission as we work toward expanding opportunity and prosperity for all Michiganders. We are proud to work alongside these incredible leaders to deliver change that is seen and felt by women across the state,” said Jeff Donofrio, LEO Director. “Michigan women deserve action, and LEO will support the Commission to accomplish their priorities and achieve gender equity.”
Whitmer said she has been committed to achieving gender equity for Michigan women since she was sworn into office.
Under Executive Order 2020-171, the executive director of the Commission, will serve as the chief executive officer and provide executive direction and supervision of the Commission’s activities. Additionally, Whitmer will designate a chairperson and a vice-chairperson of the Commission from among its members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.