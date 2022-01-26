The kitchen table issues mentioned by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Wednesday's State of the State address include infrastructure, schools, health care, safer communities, employment and helping small businesses thrive.
Whitmer added the state of our state is strong and it is getting stronger every day.
Whitmer highlighted her accomplishments during her time in office starting with her key campaign issue roads.
"Michigan has repaired, rebuilt, or rehabilitated over 13,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges," Whitmer said.
Support for small businesses through the pandemic.
"We delivered over $420 million in relief to small businesses, empowering them to expand operations and retain over 200,000 jobs through COVID," Whitmer said.
Whitmer also focused on schools.
"We made the largest education investment in state history without raising taxes," Whitmer said.
She also touched on her emphasis on public safety.
"We built new posts in walker and grand rapids,” Whitmer said. "For law enforcement we funded better training, delivered hazard pay, and expanded resources for local police departments.”
State Representative Phil Green said he wanted to hear more specifics.
"I wish she would have talked about supporting public safety and funding our law enforcement better," Green said.
Whitmer looked forward to 2022 laying out plans to cut taxes.
"Rolling back the retirement tax and raising the EITC will keep more money in people's pockets, and we can ensure less comes out," Whitmer said.
On the heels of General Motors announcement that it's investing $7 billion to make Michigan the hub of its electric vehicle push. Whitmer introduced an incentive for people to buy electric vehicles.
"I'm proposing a combined $2,500 electric vehicle rebate for families," Whitmer said.
Representative Green points out a contradiction between the two.
"She talked about cutting taxes and making it more affordable for seniors and for families, yet on the flip side, she talked about getting tax rebates for the wealthy people who could afford a new electric vehicle,” Green said.
Green said her push for lowering insulin costs, and a focus on mental health, is something he, and the legislature supports.
"That's stuff the legislature's been working on for years and I'm thankful that she's showing support to the work the legislature's doing," Green said.
