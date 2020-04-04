Governor Gretchen Whitmer teamed up with the Detroit Lions, Pistons, Red Wings, and Tigers to release a call to action video encouraging nurses and doctors to bring their skills to Michigan as a way to volunteer and help bolster the number of health care professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video was posted to Governor Whitmer’s Twitter page on Saturday, April 4.
“I am grateful for the health care professionals who are on the front lines of this pandemic every single day, but these brave men and women can’t do it alone,” Whitmer said. “That’s why we are asking nurses, doctors, and qualified health care professionals across the country to bring their expertise to our state to combat this virus. If we work together, we can slow the spread and save lives.”
The following messages to fans across the state come from Detroit’s sports professionals:
- “If you’re a health care professional anywhere in America, Michigan needs you. Detroit needs you,” said Dwane Casey, Head Coach, Detroit Pistons
- “We’re calling on doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and other health care professionals to volunteer to sign up to help us fight COVID-19 and save lives,” said Matthew Stafford, Quarterback, Detroit Lions
- “All you have to do is visit www.Michigan.gov/FightCOVID19, and complete a simple form,” said Ron Gardenhire, Manager, Detroit Tigers
- “We’ll share your information with hospitals and reach out soon if there’s a good fit for you,” said Matt Patricia, Head Coach, Detroit Lions
- “Please join our courageous health care professionals already on the front lines here in Detroit to fight this deadly virus,” said Jeff Blashill, Head Coach, Detroit Red Wings
To watch the full video, click here.
