Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the state will continue welcoming refugees.
The governor said Friday she wrote a letter to the federal government consenting to refugee resettlement after the Trump administration began requiring written consent.
She says Michigan has a "rich history" of welcoming refugees and other immigrants.
In September, President Donald Trump slashed the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. and also gave state and local governments the authority to refuse to accept them.
An executive order says that if either a state or a locality hasn't consented to receive refugees, then refugees shouldn't be resettled there.
This is just another attempt at the voter fraud scheme Dan Kildee and Tlaib were caught on camera doing. Now the Governor! And why does the Fake News media like TV5 refuse to report it? Because of TDS. The video magically gets locked up before the feds could get it, under. Easier and Whitmer’s orders. Time to put these democrats in Gitmo
Sad that WNEM is giving her a pass when they still hype the false impeachment charges. Time for Whitmer to resign
