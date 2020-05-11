Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-81 to replace her previous order that temporarily lifts weight and other delivery-related restrictions for vehicles carrying essential supplies.
Whitmer said the executive order is effective immediately and extends until May 25th.
“While we have seen signs for cautious optimism over the past couple of weeks, we are not out of the woods yet. We still need essential supplies to be delivered all across the state,” Whitmer said. “By extending this executive order, we can ensure people have the supplies need to slow the spread of the virus and protect as many Michiganders as possible. “
According to Whitmer, Executive Order 2020-81 extends provisions lifting state and local non-seasonal load restrictions, as well as other restrictions on the timing and loading of deliveries, for deliveries that meet immediate needs for medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19, as well as other critical supplies, equipment, and personnel.
To read Executive Order 2020-81, click here.
