Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-39, temporarily suspending requirements regarding licensing and regulation of emergency medical services.
Executive Order 2020-39 takes effect immediately and will remain in place until the end of the governor’s declared emergency or until otherwise rescinded.
“Our paramedics are on the front lines every day helping us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan, and we must do everything we can to help them do their jobs efficiently and effectively,” Whitmer said. “Given the rapid increase in Michiganders who require emergency medical treatment and the scarcity of medical supplies and PPE, it's important that we give emergency medical services the ability to respond flexibly to these new challenges. I will also continue to work around the clock to secure more PPE for our first responders and health care professionals across the state. We will get through this together.”
According to Whitmer, as a result of this order, Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services will not be required to conduct annual random inspections of life support vehicles or annual inspections of life support agencies. Instead, a life support vehicle or agency will only be inspected when the department has reason to believe the vehicle or agency is out of compliance.
The Executive Order also allows the transport of a patient, in emergency or non-emergency situations, to any destination designated by the medical control authority or other regulatory authority, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, or the local health department, Whitmer said.
Whitmer said staffing and licensing requirements for ambulances are also reduced and the expiration dates of all emergency medical services personnel licenses and professional certifications in basic cardiac life support will be extended.
To read Executive Order 2020-39, click here.
