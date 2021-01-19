Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Whitmer was also appointed to serve as co-chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.
“The country is ready for a leader who listens to medical experts to lead our country’s COVID-19 response and works on behalf of hardworking Americans,” Whitmer said. “I am honored to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and ready to begin working closely with each of them to fight this virus, save lives, and put the country back on track.”
Last week, Biden nominated Whitmer to serve as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.
Members of the DNC will vote for its officers on Jan. 21.
