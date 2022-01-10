Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the State of the State address on Jan. 26.
The address will be held in a virtual format, the governor’s office said.
On Monday, Whitmer and Speaker Jason Wentworth issued the following statement:
“The State of the State address is a tradition rooted in history. It is an opportunity for Michiganders to hear about the work of state government and see Republicans and Democrats come together to focus on the issues that will put Michigan families, communities, and small businesses first. This year, we’ve agreed that the State of the State address should once again be held remotely to ensure everyone can safely partake in this time-honored event.”
More details on the address will be announced soon, the governor’s office said.
