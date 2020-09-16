Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is giving an update on the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.
She will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will provide an update on the upcoming general election and voting opportunities that Michiganders have.
Stay with TV5 as we’ll broadcast the livestream on-air, online, and through our mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.