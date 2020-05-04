Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference with state officials on Monday, May 4 to give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitmer will be joined by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
The press conference will be at 3 p.m. You can watch it on TV5, wnem.com, the WNEM mobile app, or the WNEM Facebook page.
