Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give an update to the state's response to COVID-19 on Monday, May 11.
Whitmer is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m.
She will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
You can watch the press conference on WNEM-TV5, wnem.com and the TV5 Facebook page.
