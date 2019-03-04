Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose a 45-cent increase in Michigan's gasoline and diesel taxes to fix the roads, phased in later this year and in 2020.
A spokeswoman for the Democrat confirmed her plan Monday, a day before she presents it to the Republican-led Legislature. Tiffany Brown says Whitmer also will propose "protections to help offset the cost to people's pocketbooks." She will elaborate further Tuesday.
Whitmer, who campaigned on a pledge to fix deteriorating roads that experts say will only worse if nothing is done, wants to boost the 26-cents-a-gallon gas tax by 15 cents in October, an additional 15 cents in April 2020 and a final 15 cents in October 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.