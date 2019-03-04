Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to propose a $507 million increase in K-12 classroom spending in her first budget.
The Associated Press obtained an overview of Whitmer's school-aid budget, which her administration is billing as the largest increase in classroom spending in 18 years.
The Democrat is expected to release the plan Tuesday.
The overview shows the plan includes a $180 per-student boost to the minimum allowance and substantial funding hikes to teach Michigan's low-income, vocational and special education students.
The plan also includes $235 million in additional base aid, amounting to a 2.5 percent bump, and a new "weighted" formula to factor in higher costs for certain students.
The governor also wants to triple the number of literacy coaches. A new law will eventually require third-graders to be held back if they lag in reading.
