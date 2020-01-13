Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to speak to a Mid-Michigan club about her vision for the future of the state.
Whitmer will speak to the Great Lakes Bay Economic Club during a special meeting on Friday, Jan. 17 at Saginaw Valley State University.
At the meeting, Whitmer is expected to provide a preview of portions of her State of the State address, which will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
“Her priorities include working to ensure every Michigander has an excellent public education and a path to a good-paying job, every community has clean, safe drinking water, and everyone can drive to work or drop their kids at school safely, without blowing a tire or cracking a windshield,” SVSU said in a press release.
Registration for the Jan. 17 luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon in SVSU’s Curtiss Hall banquet rooms.
The Great Lakes Bay Economic Club encourages the exchange of ideas on economics, business, and policy.
