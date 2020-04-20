Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she will take a 10 percent pay cut during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the state’s COVID-19 update on Monday, April 20, Whitmer said that she is taking a pay cut and asked her administration to cut their pay by five percent.
During the press conference, she also announced that 12 small businesses and non-profits in the state were awarded a grant to start producing critical health and human supplies. She said the small manufactures will start making hospital gowns, masks, medical tents, and COVID-19 testing products.
Due to a partnership with Walmart, Walgreens, and Rite Aide, several self-swab testing sites throughout the state have opened. Rite Aide opened a testing site on Monday, April 20 in Swartz Creek.
The State of Michigan has been under the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order for six weeks. The order ends on Thursday, April 30.
Whitmer said within the next 10 days she plans to speak with the proper people and experts to make sure that lifting restrictions are the right thing to do for the state. She said during her call with the Governors and Vice President Pence, she asked him to echo the state’s request for citizens to stay home. She said Pence agreed and said that the White House will work with her.
Whitmer said although the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order could be lifted, she plans on extending the State of Emergency to ensure frontline workers have the proper protection they need during this pandemic.
Whitmer and her administration also announced a new task force to help fight racial disparities.
The task force is made up of experts and leaders in the state that can act on things that need to change for the community in real-time, according to Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.
The task force will be focusing on the following:
- Increase transparency in reporting data regarding the racial and ethnic impact of COVID-19.
- Remove barriers to accessing physical and mental health care.
- Reduce the impact of medical bias in testing and treatment.
- Mitigate environmental and infrastructure factors contributing to increased exposure during pandemics resulting in mortality.
- Develop and improve systems for supporting long-term economic recovery and physical and mental health care following a pandemic.
Michigan has also opened the criteria for testing. First responders and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now be tested.
As on Monday, April 20 the state of Michigan is reporting 32,000 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,468 deaths. The state is reporting that 3,237 people have recovered.
(1) comment
Is that her Ice Cream money!
