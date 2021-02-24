Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will testify at a Senate committee hearing on infrastructure.
Whitmer will join the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Work’s hearing virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 24 to talk about the state’s infrastructure needs.
The hearing starts at 10:15 a.m. Stay with TV5 as we’ll livestream the hearing online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.