Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will be visiting Midland on Wednesday, May 27.
TV5 is still working to learn where exactly she’ll be visiting.
Whitmer made her last visit to Midland a week ago to see the damage from the historic flooding for herself.
She then wrote a letter to President Donald Trump to ask for federal assistance.
President Trump approved the Michigan emergency declaration on May 21.
